The fire brigades in the region, namely Sapadores de Santa Cruz, Voluntários de Santana and Voluntários Madeirenses, who were helping to fight the fire that broke out yesterday in Machico, returned this morning to the barracks, which means that the fire is under control.

This morning, Commander Henrique Maciel, from the Municipal Fire Department of Machico, told the Diário Notícias that the fire should be controlled during today.

From Diário Notícias