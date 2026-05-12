A unique cultural Experience in Madeira.

art.lab @ A Fábrica de Prazeres

Berlin, Rotterdam, Beijing, Madeira…

A Fábrica de Prazeres transforms an industrial past into a living and breathing cultural experience!

The preserved old machinery and its aged patina, combined with unique modern art – will amaze you!

Step beyond the expected in Madeira and uncover the place where creativity takes center stage.

A place where locals and travelers connect, ideas flow, and Madeira reveals a whole new side of itself!

Click the RTP link below to see a video.

Opening highlights of two exhibitions displayed at A Fábrica de Prazeres that you can’t miss are:

“The Island. Madeira by Stefan Nimmesgern” – powerful visual journey into the island’s soul: uncomparable beauty of Madeira’s unique nature and a glimpse on a local culture and its people.

Second exhibition “The Factory. The Art of Silk Printing” — an iconic and vibrant world inspired by Andy Warhol, widely regarded as a “King of Pop Art“

A Fábrica de Prazeres

📍Estrada das Eiras 114 | 9370-630 Prazeres, Calheta

Scan the QR Code on Poster.