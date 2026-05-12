Porto Santo Line’s reservation system is temporarily unavailable.

The problem originated from a fire at IBM’s data center in the Netherlands, where the reservation software is housed.

The Porto Santo Line reservation system is temporarily unavailable. This information was released this afternoon by the company that provides passenger ferry services between Madeira and Porto Santo, stating that the problem originated from a fire at the IBM data center in the Netherlands where the reservation software is hosted.

As stated in the press release, the incident occurred in a data center located in Almere, near Amsterdam, and is affecting several international companies that use the same technological services, including the maritime operators Virtu Ferries, Condor Ferries and Herjólfur, as well as other organizations and services associated with IBM Cloud.

Porto Santo Line assures, however, that the company’s operation remains guaranteed, with ticket sales taking place in person at the counters and maritime terminals in Funchal and Porto Santo for same-day and following-day trips.

Porto Santo Line also states that it is monitoring the situation with the company responsible for the booking software and hopes that the service will be restored soon, thanking passengers for their understanding.

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