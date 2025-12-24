Madeira requests government intervention to resolve the situation at the port of Leixões.

So I found this, and the port of Leixões dies affect Madeira .



The Government of Madeira (PSD/CDS-PP) requested this Tuesday the intervention of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing to resolve the region’s supply problem, classifying the accumulation of containers in the port of Leixões due to a new customs system as “unacceptable”.

“What is happening at the port of Leixões with the retention of cargo destined for Madeira is unacceptable, jeopardizing the supply of essential goods and merchandise at this time of year,” stated the Regional Secretary for the Economy, the centrist José Manuel Rodrigues, in a letter sent to Minister Miguel Pinto Luz.

The Madeiran governor believes that the Central Government must intervene quickly to resolve the situation, which he considers to be “highly damaging to the regional economy,” harming “the lives of businesses and families.”

José Manuel Rodrigues emphasizes that the issue is the accumulation of containers at the port of Leixões due to changes to a new computer system, which forced the concessionaire Yilport to close the doors to the entry of new containers due to lack of space.

The Regional Secretary for Economy states that the Leixões Container Terminal (TCL) issued a statement indicating that the “complex situation” stems from the entry into force of SiMTeM – the Integrated System for Means of Transport and Goods – and from “various dysfunctions and difficulties in processing exit authorizations on the part of all those involved in the customs clearance process.”

In the same statement, the TCL concessionaire reports that it has been forced to stop receiving export containers from December 23, 2025.

“This decision jeopardizes the normal supply of Madeira, especially during this Christmas season,” says José Manuel Rodrigues, appealing for “efforts from all parties,” namely customs services and the Government of the Republic, so that solutions can be found quickly.

https://rr.pt/noticia/politica/2025/12/23/madeira-pede-intervencao-do-governo-para-desbloquear-situacao-no-porto-de-leixoes/452800/

