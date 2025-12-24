Funchal Market Night generated 17.5 tons of waste

A very busy Market night last night from what I hear, hope not to many sore heads this morning.

Funchal’s Market Night generated more waste than last year. In an assessment carried out this morning next to the Farmers’ Market, the Mayor of Funchal, Jorge Carvalho, reported that 17.5 tons of waste were collected, while in 2024 that number was only 14.6 tons.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor said that of these 17.5 tons, four tons relate to waste “where separation was a civic act.”

“All the work of our teams is made easier by the civic attitude and behavior of our citizens,” said Jorge Carvalho, expressing his appreciation to the employees who managed to leave Funchal with a ‘clean slate’ this Wednesday morning.

The municipality’s cleaning services installed approximately 156 containers for waste collection, and the teams started working at 6:00 AM today, with 140 employees from the Environment Department, supported by 25 vehicles, to carry out the cleaning operations.

No significant incidents reported.

The Market Night concluded, in terms of security, without significant incidents. Jorge Carvalho reported that “despite having a large crowd, everything went as normal as possible.”

The Funchal Fire Brigade, the Madeira Volunteer Fire Brigade, and the Portuguese Red Cross were on standby. In addition to these personnel, there were 81 PSP officers on the ground, as well as 10 members of the Maritime Police and four members of the Municipal Civil Protection Service. In total, there were 153 personnel and 16 vehicles.

From Diário Notícias

