Christmas Madeiran Style

The tradition repeats itself and Market Night returns to downtown Funchal, bringing together a crowd and transforming the night into a true celebration of Christmas and Madeira’s culture.

Once again, the iconic Madeiran Christmas festival attracts thousands of people from all over the island, including tourists and emigrants who take advantage of this time to return to their homeland, offering moments of conviviality and fun for all ages, from the youngest to the oldest.

The Market Night symbolically kicked off shortly after 7 pm with the presence of the Mayor of Funchal, Jorge Carvalho, accompanied by the entire city council and a Christmas band, at the beginning of Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, officially marking the start of the festive evening in downtown Funchal.

On that occasion, the mayor stressed that the Municipality’s strategy was to maintain the activities that are characteristic of this time of year, prioritizing continuity.

