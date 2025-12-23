AT says it is working to resolve the “container backlog” at the Port of Leixões.

I was there today, I didn’t know there was a blockage, but at least 7 ships were out at sea.

The Tax and Customs Authority (AT) is working “together with port and economic operators” to resolve the “container congestion” at the Port of Leixões, the Ministry of Finance clarified in response to Lusa.

“Given the existence of constraints that stem, almost entirely, from reporting errors, despite all the efforts of the Tax Authority and the operators, there is an accumulation of containers in the Port of Leixões,” the ministry admitted to Lusa, guaranteeing that the Tax Authority “has already activated the continuity plan in the Port of Leixões, as announced through Circular Letter 16061/2025, of October 20 (…) continuing to work together with port and economic operators to normalize activity in this particular port.”

The Portuguese Freight Forwarders Association (APAT) warned today of a “logistical chaos” at the port of Leixões due to a new customs system, with the concessionaire Yilport having interrupted the reception of containers for export and customs brokers requesting transitional measures.

The Ministry of Finance, which oversees the Tax Authority (AT), clarified to Lusa that the implementation of the new Integrated System for Means of Transport and Goods (SiMTeM) was scheduled for October 21st, but that, “following the observation of difficulties and constraints on the part of various port and economic operators in adopting the new system,” it was decided that its implementation should “occur in a phased manner.”

