Flight from London to Madeira diverted to Lisbon.

The easyJet flight from Gatwick to Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo was diverted to Lisbon International Airport – Humberto Delgado on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Flight EZY6491 was scheduled to arrive at Santa Cruz airport at 5:50 PM, but landed in the Portuguese capital at 5:18 PM.

There are reports that the flight was diverted due to a medical emergency on board, information that has not yet been officially confirmed.

The flight will depart from Lisbon Airport at 5:55 PM bound for its initial destination, Madeira.

The same happened last Sunday 14th, going from Madeira to Gatwick, again with easyjet,landing in France, before finally arriving in Gatwick later that evening.

