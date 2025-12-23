Flight from London to Madeira diverted to Lisbon.

The easyJet flight from Gatwick to Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo was diverted to Lisbon International Airport – Humberto Delgado on Tuesday, December 23rd.
Flight EZY6491 was scheduled to arrive at Santa Cruz airport at 5:50 PM, but landed in the Portuguese capital at 5:18 PM.
There are reports that the flight was diverted due to a medical emergency on board, information that has not yet been officially confirmed.
The flight will depart from Lisbon Airport at 5:55 PM bound for its initial destination, Madeira.
The same happened last Sunday 14th, going from Madeira to Gatwick, again with easyjet,landing in France, before finally arriving in Gatwick later that evening.