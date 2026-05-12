Tourist rescue underway in the Ribeiro Frio area.

The Santana Volunteer Firefighters are rescuing a tourist who fell in the Ribeiro Frio area while hiking.

According to the fire department commander, the individual is a foreign national who fell from a height of approximately 15 meters.

The victim, who was reportedly part of a group, is injured but conscious, according to Paulo Leme, who did not yet know the person’s nationality or age.

There are seven firefighters and a team from the Forestry Police on the ground. The fire department has an ambulance and two other support vehicles in Ribeiro Frio.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading…