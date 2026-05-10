Madeira’s weather

Nothing exciting in the weather, with no warmer weather over the next couple of weeks. It can feel warm in the sun from time to time, but the wind soon puts a stop to that.

I asked Gemini Ai why Madeira has been so miserable over the last 6 months.

It definitely feels like the Atlantic has been a bit “moody” lately, doesn’t it? If you’ve been in Madeira over the last six months (roughly November 2025 to May 2026), you’ve likely noticed more wind, rain, and cloud cover than the “Island of Eternal Spring” brochures usually promise.

​The “poor” weather is actually a combination of a particularly active storm season and the island’s natural geography. Here is the breakdown of why it’s been so grey:

​1. A High-Volume Storm Season

​The winter of 2025 and early 2026 saw a succession of Atlantic depressions. We’ve seen several named storms (like Storm Joseph in January and Depression Therese in March) that brought heavy rain, high winds, and significant sea agitation. These systems were more frequent than usual, keeping the atmosphere unstable and preventing the typical sunny “breaks” from lasting very long.

​2. The “Helmet” Cloud (Capacete)

​We are currently in May/June, which is the peak of a phenomenon locals call the Capacete (the Helmet).

​What it is: A thick layer of low cloud that settles over the Funchal amphitheater and the central peaks.

​Why it happens: It’s caused by the cooling of the Atlantic air meeting the warmer land, creating a persistent “lid” of grey. It can make Funchal feel gloomy while the rest of the island might actually be clear.

​3. The North-South Divide

​The central mountain range (rising to over 1,800m) acts as a massive wall. Over the last six months, prevailing north-northwesterly winds have pushed moisture constantly against the north coast. While the south (Funchal/Calheta) usually sits in a “rain shadow,” the sheer intensity of this year’s weather systems has meant the clouds have been spilling over the ridge more often than not.

​4. Climate Variability

​While Madeira is generally stable, we are seeing a trend of more “polarized” weather—longer stretches of dry heat followed by more intense, concentrated periods of rain and wind. This winter leaned heavily into the latter, with the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) directing more tracks toward Macaronesia rather than Northern Europe.

​Pro-Tips for Beating the Gloom

​ The 10-Minute Rule: In Madeira, if you don’t like the weather, drive 10 minutes or go through a tunnel. Often, if Funchal is grey, Calheta (West) or Machico (East) is basking in sun.

In Madeira, if you don’t like the weather, drive 10 minutes or go through a tunnel. Often, if Funchal is grey, (West) or (East) is basking in sun. ​ Use the Webcams: Don’t trust your phone’s weather app—it usually gives a single forecast for the whole island, which is almost always wrong. Check the Netmadeira webcams or the Windy app to see where the blue sky actually is before you leave the house.

Don’t trust your phone’s weather app—it usually gives a single forecast for the whole island, which is almost always wrong. Check the or the to see where the blue sky actually is before you leave the house. ​Go Higher (or Lower): Sometimes the cloud is just a thin layer. You can occasionally drive up to Pico do Arieiro and find yourself standing above the clouds in bright sunshine.

​Hopefully, as we move deeper into May and June, the Azores High will strengthen and push those depressions further north!

Lets hope so as I think we are all getting a bit depressed with it now.

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