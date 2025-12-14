Storm leaves trail of devastation.

Storm Emilia left a trail of destruction across the island, with fallen trees, damaged houses and cars, and blocked roads.

Bad weather hit all municipalities and forced the cancellation of more than 200 flights at Madeira Airport, affecting around 35,000 passengers.

The cold weather will continue until tomorrow, and the weather forecast predicts more hail.

Civil Protection have recorded 325 incidents since the start of the depression up till 7am this morning, 60% being fallen trees.

A great improvement in the weather today, will help with the clear up and repairs.

