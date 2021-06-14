The production of the Venezuelan Gustavo Ibanez, presented in May on social networks, is already online. The film portrays the difficulties of a young man after a road accident that almost left him paralyzed and his return to the mountains, which happened in Madeira.

The Venezuelan invested in this production with his own capital and the support of some companies, resorting to help with assembly and translation. The film has English subtitles and the voice-over is by Alexandre Ferreira dos 4Litro. Gustavo Ibanez wants to compete in international festivals. For now, the short film can be viewed for free on social networks.