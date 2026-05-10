Potholes in the roads disturb residents and threaten businesses

Same in Madeira, I guess the recent storms and rain over the last 6 months have really damaged so many of the smaller roads, leaving holes everywhere.

Anyone arriving in Porto Santo these days is immediately surprised by the state of several of the island’s roads. On some streets, existing roadworks force vehicles to perform a sort of obstacle course to avoid potholes, while on others, cement patches contrast sharply with the dark tone of the asphalt.

Some of the problems drivers encounter on the road are related to water and sewage system works, but there are also streets with poor road surfaces due to lack of maintenance.

The case of the island’s coastal road – which corresponds to regional roads 111 and 120 – illustrates the current situation. In some parts, drivers frequently have to navigate around obstacles created by warning traffic signs. In others, where the works have already finished, the cement marks of the repairs remain. There are certain areas, further west, where the two or three rows of repairs stretching for hundreds of meters are particularly noticeable.

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