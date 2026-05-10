Classic cars showcase their elegance on the Avenue

The parade of classic cars for the 2026 Flower Festival is out on the streets.

With the blessing of the sun, albeit with some wind, the procession began on time at the roundabout on Avenida Sá Carneiro, before thousands of people who quickly took their places.

Vintage bicycles were given the honor of opening the event. The lively and colorful spectacle on wheels features contributions from participants in last Sunday’s parade.

Two bands playing live set the festive tone for this celebration of the past, featuring classics much loved by the people of Madeira, complete with a period-appropriate traffic policeman.

From Jornal Madeira

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