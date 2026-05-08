“Please close the deplorable Flower Exhibition,” pleads Raimundo Quintal.

Environmentalist and geographer Raimundo Quintal, founder of the Association of Friends of the Funchal Ecological Park, took to the social network Facebook this Thursday, May 7th, to express his “indignation” with the “poor Flower Exhibition,” part of the Flower Festival.

In the publication, the former councilor responsible for the Environment, Education and Science portfolio of the Funchal City Council reports that at the Flower Exhibition, on display in Largo da Restauração since April 30th, he found “a pile of flowers, branches and foliage, in an advanced state of drying, a week after the pompous inauguration”.

“Gentlemen of the Regional Government, I ask you a huge favor: close that thing immediately,” appeals Raimundo Quintal, proposing as an alternative the promotion of “guided tours in the Municipal Garden, in the Santa Catarina Park and in the gardens of Quinta Vigia, which are very beautiful and are worthy representatives of Madeira.”

Raimundo Quintal concludes by inquiring about the cost to the public treasury of the “sad figure erected in Largo da Restauração”.

Madeira is promoting the Flower Exhibition, which will be on display at Largo da Restauração until May 24th, as a place where “the most beautiful specimens of the most varied types of flowers produced throughout Madeira, developed with all the care and dedication by their growers, can be appreciated and evaluated”.

“The flowers on display are evaluated in their various categories, and the best are distinguished by a specialized jury,” reads the program for the Flower Festival.

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