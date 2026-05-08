Friday FotoTobi Hughes·8th May 2026Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Brian Griffiths for these photos. Flower carpet under construction and the completed item. Help & Share Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading… Related