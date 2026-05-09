Ribeira Brava presents preliminary design for the São Sebastião viewpoint.

Another great idea with very little parking.

The Mayor of Ribeira Brava, Jorge Santos, presented the preliminary project for the requalification of the São Sebastião viewpoint, an intervention that aims to enhance that space and reinforce its attractiveness within the municipality.

According to a post shared by the mayor on social media, the proposal includes the creation of new rest areas, improved accessibility, and the construction of a walkway along the hillside, connecting the top to the lower part of the town. The route is designed to take advantage of the landscape overlooking the sea and the valley, enhancing the enjoyment of the space by residents and visitors.

According to Jorge Santos, this is an intervention that could contribute to the tourist, economic and urban development of Ribeira Brava, helping to revitalize the town and local commerce, while reinforcing the attractiveness of the municipality.

The mayor also mentioned that the project is part of a broader strategy of intervention in the territory, with the municipality preparing other initiatives to be developed in different parishes of the municipality.

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