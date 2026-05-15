Police officer seriously injured after collapse in Seixal.

A Public Security Police (PSP) officer was seriously injured following a new landslide on the road between the João Delgado tunnel and the Pedra site, in Seixal.

According to information obtained by JM, the victim suffered a severe spinal injury and was rescued at the scene by the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, with the support of the EMIR medical team.

The officer was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he remains hospitalized in the Orthopedics Department.

A hospital source revealed to the newspaper that, despite the severity of his injuries, the man is in stable condition.

The landslide damaged the vehicle the officer was traveling in, leaving it virtually unrecognizable.

It should be noted that another landslide occurred in roughly the same area last week.

Despite repeated warnings from the local population, that stretch of road continues to show signs of instability in the slope, posing a danger to motorists.

JM also knows that the president of the Porto Moniz Municipal Council is expected to comment on the incident sometime this Friday. It should be recalled that Olavo Câmara recently requested an alternative route from the Regional Government for this stretch of road, which in the not-too-distant past claimed the lives of a couple and, on another occasion, also led to the death of a young woman.

From Jornal Madeira

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