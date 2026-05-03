Rain doesn’t stop good turnout at the first procession of the Flower Festival

The first of two parades for this year’s Flower Festival kicked off today.

The Flower Festival procession is always a highlight of the festive season in the region, where flowers, the public, and music blend together to form a procession recognized internationally for its quality.

Despite the rain, a large crowd is present to watch a parade recognized internationally.

Participating on this first date are the ANIMAD Association, the Geringonça Animation Association, the Caneca Furada Samba School, Nuvem D’Afectos – Cultural and Recreational Association, Rosa Flor – Cultural, Recreational and Sports Association, and Tramas e Enredos – Association and Samba School, who promise to bring the procession to life with music, dance and tradition.