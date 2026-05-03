Behind the scenes of the parade, full of excitement

On the street next to the Admiral Reis gardens, the gathering point for the Flower Festival’s allegorical parade, the atmosphere is intense behind the scenes, with hundreds of extras preparing and a large audience already positioned near Praça da Autonomia, the parade’s starting point.

Despite the light drizzle, which is felt intermittently, many visitors — especially tourists — are congregating in this area “behind the starting line,” seeking to closely follow the final moments before the procession begins.

Amidst colorful costumes, last-minute arrangements, and growing anticipation, the groups fine-tune details in a setting that blends organization and enthusiasm.

Márcia Ferrer, from the Rosa Flor group, is participating in the new lineup this year, after having already been part of three editions of the festival. In statements to DIÁRIO, she highlights the commitment required in the preparation. “It takes time, but it’s done with great care and affection, and that makes it go by quickly,” she says.

The participant also considers the decision to split the procession into two days to be positive, emphasizing that the new format helps reduce audience fatigue and improve the overall event experience.

Regarding the weather conditions, the so-called “little sieve” has not deterred participants or visitors. On the contrary, it is seen as a light and even refreshing element that does not compromise the festive atmosphere.

Behind the scenes, one of the less visible but essential moments of the Flower Parade unfolds, where the preparation work intersects with the anticipation of yet another parade marked by color, music, and collective participation.

From Diário Notícias

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