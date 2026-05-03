Funchal celebrates in the city center.

Despite the drizzle, there was a large turnout before the Flower Parade.

Downtown Funchal is experiencing a large influx of residents and visitors this afternoon, despite the light rain, with a strong concentration in the central area of ​​Avenida Arriaga, where the atmosphere of the Flower Festival continues to attract mainly tourists and families.

The highlight is the Flower and Regional Products Market, one of the main entertainment hubs in the city center. Open from 10:00 AM to midnight (Sunday to Thursday) and until 1:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays, the market brings together flowers, regional products, and typical cuisine such as bolo do caco (a type of bread), cider, craft beer, and poncha (a traditional South American drink), maintaining a bustling atmosphere throughout the day.

The festivities also extend to Avenida Arriaga and Largo da Restauração, with background music, performances by folk groups, concerts and various cultural initiatives, creating a continuous festive atmosphere in the heart of the city.

The floral carpets continue to be one of the main attractions of the central area, present in the Central Square, next to the Flower Market, in front of the Citizen’s Shop and in Largo do Corpo Santo, standing out for their creativity and combination of flowers.

Throughout the day, performances by folk groups and musical interludes continue, contributing to the festive atmosphere that precedes the Flower Parade, scheduled for this afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...