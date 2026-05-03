Three cruise ships are visiting Madeira this Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Port of Funchal is currently receiving calls from three cruise ships: L’Austral, Celebrity Eclipse, and Valiant Lady.

Three cruise ships are visiting Madeira this Sunday (with photos).

Luís Fernandes

Coming from Santa Cruz de La Palma, the L’Austral, docked to the north, spent the night in Funchal Bay, arriving yesterday in the early afternoon. It departs today for Cadiz.

Meanwhile, the Celebrity Eclipse will be in the region until 7:00 PM this Sunday, at which time it will continue its journey to Leixões.

Three cruise ships are visiting Madeira this Sunday (with photos).

Luís Fernandes

As for the Valiant Lady, it arrived at 7:00 AM from the Azores (Ponta Delgada) and will finish its stop in Pontinha at 6:00 PM.

This morning, alongside the ‘giants of the seas’ was ‘our’ Lobo Marinho.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy