Three cruise ships are visiting Madeira this Sunday

The Port of Funchal is currently receiving calls from three cruise ships: L’Austral, Celebrity Eclipse, and Valiant Lady.

Coming from Santa Cruz de La Palma, the L’Austral, docked to the north, spent the night in Funchal Bay, arriving yesterday in the early afternoon. It departs today for Cadiz.

Meanwhile, the Celebrity Eclipse will be in the region until 7:00 PM this Sunday, at which time it will continue its journey to Leixões.