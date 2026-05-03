The first procession of the Flower Festival takes to the streets this Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Avenida do Mar, in Funchal, will host the first allegorical parade of the 2026 Flower Festival this Sunday. The parade will take place at 4 pm, promising to transform the city into a stage of color, music and tradition.

On this first day, the following groups will parade: ANIMAD Association, Geringonça Animation Association, Caneca Furada Samba School, Nuvem D’Afectos – Cultural and Recreational Association, Rosa Flor – Cultural, Recreational and Sports Association, and Tramas e Enredos Samba School – Association. 

The procession on May 17th will include the participation of the Império da Ilha Cultural Association, the Madeira Batucada Association, the FT – Fitness Team Association, João dos Santos Encarnação Mendes, Maria Isabel Gomes Melo Borges de Castro, Palco D’Emoções – Cultural, Recreational, Sports and Samba School Association, and Poeira D’Enigmas – Recreational, Cultural and Samba School Association.

 

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