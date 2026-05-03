The rain and cooler weather returns

The weather for the next week will be influenced by a depression that will be located southwest/west of Madeira, periods of rain expected for a few days, but mainly on Tuesday that could be for more intense periods. A yellow warning is in place for Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 pm. till 9:00 pm.

For now this is the projection of the models, the displacement and location of the depression will be crucial for us to have a bigger and better forecast.

Wind will be light to moderate from the southeast, then rotating northeast.

The cooer airmass will be around for a while with no expected rise in temperatures, we could even see close to 0 degrees on the peaks.

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