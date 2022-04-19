MEMBERS OF DRUG TRAFFICKING NETWORK IN MADEIRA SENTENCED TO A TOTAL OF 31 YEARS IN PRISON

31 years in prison in the sum of the sentences were applied this afternoon by the Funchal court to five members of a drug trafficking network, dismantled in October 2020.

The mainlanders Cristiano (4 years) and Daniel (3 years) were the couriers, while in Madeira Carlos, Célio and Filomena were the receivers, each sentenced to eight years.

At this time, only Carlos is in the Funchal prison and the rest with electronic bracelets are limited to their homes.

They will continue in this way until the decision becomes final, and it is certain that at least Célio and Filomena will appeal, as their lawyer has already stated.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...