Rainfall in Santana reaches red alert levels

Rainfall in Santana reached red alert levels by 4 PM, with the weather station recording 64.3 liters per square meter (mm) in six hours, between 10 AM and 4 PM, the highest value in the network of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The recorded rainfall falls under the criteria for extreme precipitation, exceeding 60 mm in 6 hours, which triggers a red alert.

In Santana, 17.8 mm of rain were recorded in one hour, a value corresponding to a yellow warning.

In the last 24 hours, since 4:00 PM yesterday, Santana has recorded a total rainfall of over 120 mm, making it the municipality most affected by precipitation in the archipelago.

Porto Santo follows, with more than 70 mm of accumulated rainfall in the same period, and Caniçal, with values ​​exceeding 50 mm.

In addition to Santana, persistent rainfall reached yellow warning levels in other stations, especially on the northern slopes of Madeira Island, in mountainous areas and in Porto Santo.

In Chão do Areeiro, 30.9 mm of rain were recorded in six hours, while in Porto Santo/Aeroporto, 12.9 mm fell in one hour and 39.2 mm in six hours.

Caniçal (16.1 mm/1h), Ponta de São Jorge (11.4 mm/1h), São Vicente (11.4 mm/1h) and Santa Cruz/Aeroporto (10.5 mm/1h) also recorded rainfall within the criteria for a yellow warning.

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