Exclusive edition of Brisa Maracujá pays homage to the Flower Festival.

The Madeira Beer Company has launched a new edition of Brisa Maracujá, in honor of the 2026 Flower Festival.

With this initiative, the company associates one of its most popular products (awarded by Monde Selection) with one of the region’s main tourist attractions.

This is a limited production run, exclusive to the 36 cl capacity, available through the HORECA channel.

“This initiative reinforces our commitment to Madeiran hospitality and the promotion of regional excellence,” the beer company highlighted in a statement.

The campaign will be present on the streets of Funchal and on digital platforms starting today, May 6th.

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