Rockfall restricts access near the João Delgado tunnel

Rock and mudslides on the access road to the João Delgado tunnel, in the municipality of Porto Moniz, disrupted road traffic this morning, marked by worsening weather conditions in the region.

The image taken at the scene shows the road partially covered by debris, with accumulated water and clear signs of instability on the slope above. The situation has required drivers to exercise extra caution and could lead to traffic restrictions if another landslide occurs.

Given this scenario, the Mayor of Porto Moniz, Olavo Câmara, issued a clear warning about the vulnerability of the municipality whenever episodes of this nature occur. In his statements, he stressed that this type of event exposes, once again, the risk of isolation for the population.

“As mayor and also responsible for municipal Civil Protection, I must warn of the urgent need for intervention on the slopes. Whenever there is heavier rain, we face the same problems again,” he says.

The socialist mayor advocates for structural measures that reinforce road safety and guarantee the continuity of road connections, avoiding major constraints in accessing the municipality.

“We cannot continue to depend on luck. It is essential to act preventively, stabilize slopes and create conditions so that Porto Moniz does not become isolated whenever the weather worsens,” he adds.

The situation is being monitored by the authorities, on a day when the archipelago is under a weather warning due to the forecast of persistent and sometimes heavy rain.

Like this: Like Loading...