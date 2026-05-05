9 flights waiting, and start to divert.Tobi Hughes·5th May 2026Madeira News 9 flights have been waiting to land, it looks like EasyJet Lisbon is returning to Lisbon after waiting for almost an hour. And Smartwings Warsaw is diverting to the Canaries . Help & Share Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related