How….??? Just How????

A car overturned a moment ago at the entrance to the Ponta do Sol – Madalena do Mar tunnel.

Apparently, despite the apparatus and the heavy traffic congestion, there are no injuries to report.

According to an eyewitness source, the driver would be the only occupant of the vehicle and will have got out of the car by his own means.

PSP and the Via Expresso teams are already on site.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...