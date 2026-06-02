50 groups and over 1,500 participants will bring the 16th-Century Market to life.

Machico is preparing to host another edition of the 16th-Century Market next weekend, an initiative that will once again transform the city’s historic center into a recreation of the 16th century and will feature more than 1,500 costumed participants from that era.

According to the organization, the 2026 edition involves strong community participation, with the presence of 16 schools, 33 institutions, 26 artisans, 37 bodegas (traditional wine shops), and 82 themed spaces, totaling around 50 animation groups, of which 43 are regional, six are national, and one is international.

The event, which bills itself as “one of the biggest cultural events in Madeira,” will feature continuous programming spread across four stages, including music, theater, dance, historical reenactments, tournaments, acrobatics, falconry, puppetry, and street entertainment.

Among the confirmed regional groups are formations such as: Teatro Bolo do Caco, Alma Negra, Ahau Marionetas, Rodopio Pitoresco, Magoebom, Danças Circulares e Tradicionais, ADARS, Falcoaria TFalcon, Capoeira Madeira, Teatro dos Emplastros and Saltimbancos de Santa Cruz, among others.

Nationally, notable companies include Cornalusa, Corvus D’el Rey, Icarus et Lumen, Manuk, Porbatuka, and Magna Costa, while international representation will be provided by Teatro de L’Alauda, ​​a French company dedicated to historical street theatre.

The program also includes thematic exhibitions dedicated to the history of Machico, the Portuguese Discoveries, and the identity of the municipality, developed in partnership with various cultural and educational entities.

Activities aimed at families are also planned, with highlights including horseback riding, an animal farm, medieval games, and themed workshops for younger audiences.

According to the organization, the 16th-Century Market is a cultural project with strong community participation, promoting the appreciation of historical heritage and the involvement of different generations in recreating the 16th-century period.

The 16th-Century Market in Numbers:

More than 1,500 extras dressed in period costumes.

82 themed spaces

37 bodegas

26 artisans

16 schools

33 institutions

50 animation groups

43 regional groups

4 performance stages From Diário Notícias

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