Santa Cruz warns of the need for intervention at Praia dos Reis Magos

According to the Mais Santa Cruz coalition, “Praia dos Reis is one of the most important bathing areas in the municipality and the region itself, deserving the preference of people from various parts of the island, especially at this time of year when it is very popular.”

“That is why it is fundamental that it presents itself in good working, hygienic and safe conditions, which is why the councilors elected by the Mais Santa Cruz Coalition are issuing a warning about the urgent need for intervention by the municipal council, in order to provide an effective response to the various problems that are occurring there,” states a press release.

“The boat ramp leading to the sea is covered in stones, posing a risk to users,” they warn, and in order to definitively solve the problem, it is essential to listen to the boat owners, working together with them to find an effective and lasting solution.

On the other hand, the council continues, “there is no properly marked corridor for the passage of boats, which constitutes a dangerous and potentially serious situation, placing bathers at direct risk.”

It also says that “the showers located on the easternmost side are still out of order, forcing beachgoers to move to other areas of the beach.”

“To make matters worse, and as a solution for accessing the sea, an iron ladder has now been installed on the concrete stairs, a solution that is at the very least original, but not only does it not solve the problem of accessing the sea, it also complicates the eventual need for small vessels to moor there in emergency situations,” he adds.

He continues: “We are not facing new problems, but rather shortcomings that remain unresolved, which is why the silence of the Caniço Parish Council on this matter is also surprising.”

“Users of this space deserve safety, dignity and adequate conditions, and this is a reality that cannot continue to be postponed. It is therefore urgent that the municipality of Santa Cruz fulfill one of its repeatedly postponed promises and move forward with an immediate, effective and responsible intervention at Praia dos Reis Magos,” they conclude.

Like this: Like Loading…