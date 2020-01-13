The TUI plane, whose technical anomaly delayed the flight to the Region, eventually arrived in Madeira early evening, and then left for the return to Gatwick around 7.30pm.

The TUI Boeing 757-200 malfunction had been repaired, lasting about 7 hours.

The plane carries 246 passengers and should have taken off from Gatwick Airport at 7:50 am and arrived in the Region at 11:35 am, but this was not possible due to the damage that has been repaired in the meantime.

I understand here in Madeira passengers were well looked after, they were taken to a nearby hotel, and had lunch there, before returning to the airport to get their out bound flight.