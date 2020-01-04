Two king cakes weighing over 100 kilos promise to delight hundreds of people in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos and in the Municipal Garden, which this weekend marks another year of ‘Singing the Kings’ tradition.

The confection is in charge of the pastry shop ‘Sweet Satisfaction’, which started busy this Saturday morning. With a strengthened team, the preparation of both cakes will take between 6 to 7 hours.

After 45 minutes in the oven, they make their way to their destinations. One of them is already going to Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, at 7:30 pm, in the Municipal Market, to host ‘Cantar das Janeiras’. The second, will only leave tomorrow and goes straight to the Municipal Garden in Funchal, which holds at 20h00, the “Let’s Sing the Kings”.