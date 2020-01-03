The price of trips to Madeira drop sharply in January, making this the cheapest month to visit our island. By contrast, December is the most expensive month to travel to the Region. The findings are presented in an article published today in the Irish version of The Sun newspaper, which makes a comparative analysis of travel costs to various destinations, based on Momondo platform indicators.

So a trip from London to Madeira can go for 90 pounds (about 106 euros), when in December it cost 342 pounds (403 euros), almost four times more. A price disparity within a few weeks is not the only case. A very similar phenomenon is with Bari in Italy, where trips from the English capital cost 48 pounds (57 euros) in December and 210 pounds (247 euros) in January.