Santo Amaro Day is celebrated throughout the island of Madeira in a festive and ceremonious way, when the Madeirans dismantle the cribs, the lapinhas and “sweep the cupboards” – a tradition of visiting family and friends who meet to share the latest delicacies of the Feast, a celebration taking place between January 11 and 15.
On this date, the municipality of Santa Cruz pays tribute to its patron saint, in a religious festival that marks the end of the Christmas festivities. The main night is the 14th-15th a night not to be missed in Santa Cruz.