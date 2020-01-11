In a statement, the Funchal Naval Club reported this afternoon the poor quality of sea water in the area surrounding its beach complex in Quinta Calaça.

The community reveals that “by late afternoon yesterday, a large patch of debris was visible polluting the seawater. The dirt covered the whole area of ​​the seafront, passing in front of the Funchal Naval Club ”.

The navalists denounce that “club beach users have been prevented from diving in the waters for safety reasons”, considering that “once again, a public health problem that persists throughout the year and to how CNF has warned competent entities and other Funchal seafront hotels ”.

“Despite some efforts and attempts at contacts to find a solution to the problem,” as the communique reads, “this still seems to be a struggle that, despite involving an entire tourism-dependent community, has not motivated any attitude proactive way to ‘clean up’ this once and for all and dignify the Madeira Sea ”.

Taken from Jornal Madeira