The Public Security Police will again carry out road inspections using radar, next Monday. Speed ​​controls take place in the afternoon, at 5 pm, on viexpresso, Moinhos, Faial and the Cortado tunnel, in Santana.

However, it must be remembered that undisclosed inspections may occur. The Public Security Police advises all drivers “prudent road driving, urging compliance with the rules contained in current legal regulations, with a special focus on respect for speed limits inside and outside the localities and the limits of alcohol consumption when the exercise of car driving.