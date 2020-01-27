A 79-year-old English tourist suffered a broken nose, and losing a lot of blood, had to be rescued from Cais do Sardinha.

According to a statement from the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, the victim was taking the footpath of Ponta de São Lourenço.

A rescue boat from SANAS Madeira was engaged in this rescue action, with a team of Machico’s Municipal Firefighters.

The victim landed at the Quinta do Lorde marina, where he was awaited by an ambulance, who sent him to the Machico Health Center.

Taken from Jornal Madeira