$! Transit closed on VR1 between Pestana Júnior and Santo António from tomorrow

The cut, motivated by the escarpment repair and consolidation works, will be made in the Machico-Ribeira Brava direction.

Due to the repair and consolidation work on the upper part of the escarpments overlying the north joining of the Dr. João Abel de Freitas tunnel, under the responsibility of the Regional Roads Directorate, it will be necessary to close the VR1 traffic between junction 12 (Pestana Júnior) and junction 10 (Santo António), towards Machico-Ribeira Brava, between the 18th of January and the 1st of February.

Thus, as informed by VIALITORAL – Madeira Road Concessions, traffic will be cut every night between 9 pm and 6 am on the following day, and will also be closed on 19 January and 26 January (Sundays).

This conditioning also provides for the closure of the entrance branches at junction 12 (Pestana Júnior) and junction 11 (Santa Luzia), both towards Machico-Ribeira Brava.

As an alternative to the one that goes on the VR1 towards Machico-Ribeira Brava the exit must be at exit 12 (Pestana Júnior), following the alternative route signs towards Regional Road 118 (Rua da Ribeira de João Gomes), Via 25 de Abril (Cota 40), Rua das Maravilhas and Camino de Santo António, to resume VR1 at junction 10 (Santo António).

Alternatively, VR1 can be resumed at junction 9 (Pillar), and for this purpose the circulation should continue along Cota 40 and Estrada da Liberdade.

In a press release addressed to the media, VIALITORAL thanks “the understanding of the users for the inconvenience this condition may cause, requesting cooperation in compliance with the road signs existing in the place”.

In the same vein, the Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructures, recalls that “this intervention is important, because it aims to provide security to all people who circulate in this section of the highway”, adding that the lanes are closed during the works so that “the work proceeds with the utmost safety and caution ”.