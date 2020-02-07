My blog seems to become a missing person list at the moment.

A firefighter from the Câmara de Lobos Voluntary Firefighters corporation has been missing since last Wednesday afternoon.

Márcio Sousa, residing in Santo António, was last seen by a friend, on the highway, in the direction of Funchal-Machico, at around 5 pm, on a blue and red cbr 929 motorcycle he was riding.

According to this friend, the man had a biker jacket on and jeans. Since then he has never returned home and has his cell phone turned off.

The family asks anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact the Public Security Police.

It is known that the volunteer firefighter appeared at work normally last Tuesday, where he worked his shift from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am.