The first post I made about this collection point taken from Ikea Facebook page, the post which stated 25.00 euros delivery has been taken down. The price is 49.00 euros, so I guess if you don’t make a large order, it would work out a bit expensive. Maybe a group order would work better.

As of this Tuesday, IKEA customers in Madeira will have a Collection Point available for furniture and decoration solutions from the Swedish origin brand. In this location, operated by external IKEA partners, customers will be able to collect their online purchases, regardless of the purchase value or order size, for a fixed amount of 49 euros.

According to Ricardo Pereira, CFO of IKEA Portugal, “we are very satisfied with this new point of contact, as it is another option for Madeiran families to have access to our articles in a convenient and accessible way, with a fixed service price. This is, therefore, the 9th IKEA Collection Point, which we opened on the same day as the Coimbra Collection Point. We have the ambition, during this year, to operate fourteen Collection Points in the Country and thus be closer for most Portuguese “.

As part of the multichannel transformation strategy, this service makes it more accessible and convenient for families in the Region to purchase inspiring home solutions that combine design, quality, functionality, sustainability, always at affordable prices.

This new service will operate on Estrada do Garajau no 139, in Caniço, and orders can be collected on working days between 8:00 am and 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm and 5:30 pm.