A 5.3 earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded around 9 pm today in Madeira, having been felt throughout the Region.

The quake caused the apprehension of thousands of people, many of whom abandoned the houses and buildings where they were, waiting on the street for instructions from the authorities, fearing for possible replicas.

The shock was such that many of the Madeirans have no memory of any similar record.

It should be noted that an earthquake of this magnitude can cause significant damage to poorly designed buildings and in restricted areas, causing only slight damage to more solid and well-structured buildings.

For now, the existence of damage resulting from this earthquake is not known.

Pretty scary for everyone, and very difficult to get news as the sites are down. One volcano site is reporting 6.2 and was 64 km south of Funchal.