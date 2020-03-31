The President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, José Manuel Rodrigues, convened for tomorrow, April 1 at 7 pm, the Permanent Commission to comment on the possible extension of the state of emergency, in effect until 11:59 pm of this Thursday.

The meeting, to issue an opinion on the document to be sent to the Assembly of the Republic, will be held by videoconference, the time of which depending on the receipt of the presidential decree.

Yesterday, the Permanent Commission met, in a session open for the first time to the media, to analyze the measures taken by the Madeiran executive to prevent and combat the impacts caused by Covid-19. The meeting was attended by the Vice President of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado, who explained and answered the doubts of parties with parliamentary seats.

Also at this Monday’s meeting, the President of the Legislative Assembly again called for a broad pact “between the Government, Parties, Business Associations, Trade Unions, companies and workers to save our economy”. José Manuel Rodrigues also stressed that “on the part of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, despite the limitations of the Plenary meeting for security reasons, we are ready to meet Parliament in an emergency, in case it is necessary to approve Legislative Decrees to put in place necessary measures for recovery economic and social development “.

This Wednesday’s meeting of the Permanent Commission maintains security measures and will be held remotely, in a videoconference attended by the President and Vice-President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, the parliamentary leaders of PSD, PS, CDS- PP, from JPP, and the only deputy from PCP.

The President of the Madeiran parliament will make the video call from the Madeiran parliament and after the meeting will make statements to the media.

In Madeira, and according to the balance made this Monday by the Institute of Health Administration (IASaúde), 42 cases of infection have already been registered. Across Portugal, data from the Directorate-General for Health point to 140 deaths and 6,408 cases of confirmed infections.