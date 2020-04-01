The Public Security Police in Madeira has already made a total of 700 visits to more people who are in mandatory confinement, both in Madeira and Porto Santo.

According to RTP-Madeira news in the last 24 hours, the PSP authority agents made an arrest and also drafted a report of a patient who breached the mandatory isolation.

Also this Tuesday morning, 46 interns from the 15th Police Training Course – Escola Prática de Polícia presented themselves to the PSP service, after completing the period of prophylactic quarantine ordered by the health authorities of Madeira, according to a statement. sent to the media and which DIÁRIO reported on its official website this morning.