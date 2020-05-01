Like what happened yesterday afternoon, where several people took advantage of the sunny day to cool off at Praia Formosa, today some bathers continued not to resist the heat and took the opportunity to go to baths, even after all the alerts that have been issued.

As DIÁRIO reported in the print edition, the Public Security Police was on this beach yesterday and approached bathers, warning them to leave.

It should be recalled that the Captaincy of Porto do Funchal issued an announcement dated March 16, 2020 that determined the ban on “all sports and leisure activities on the beaches under the jurisdiction of the Captaincy of Porto do Funchal”.

