For the tenth consecutive day, IASAÚDE did not register new covid-19 infections in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

“There was no change in the condition of the patients, only one remains hospitalized in the inpatient unit dedicated to Covid-19 at Nélio Mendonça”, said Vice President of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia.

The official also revealed that 840 negative tests have already been carried out in the parish of Câmara de Lobos.