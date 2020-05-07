Madeira has not registered new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as announced today by the regional health authorities.

It is recalled that yesterday four new cases were reported, all of them related to people who have been confined for some time in a hotel located in Cabo Girão, in Câmara de Lobos.

Starting tomorrow, the gradual resumption of public health activities begins, namely in the pre-hospital emergency service, as announced by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

Thus, there will be a “recovery from consultations, screening, surgeries”, but there are measures that, according to Pedro Ramos, “can never be neglected”, namely the epidemiological inquiry, temperature control and hygiene of the hands.

The region’s nursing homes are not covered by the recovery, for reasons of protection of the most vulnerable citizens.