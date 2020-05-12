Madeira does not register new cases of covid-19, for the sixth consecutive day, and counts two more recovered patients, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Tuesday by IASaúde.

“There are two more recovered patients to report – a resident in the municipality of Funchal and one in the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, totaling 55 recovered cases”, says the statement. “Regarding the 35 active cases of infection, patients remain in isolation at home or in a hotel unit dedicated to confinement, without the need for hospital care”, adds the same note from IASaúde.

From Diário Notícias