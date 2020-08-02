Log In Register
Today was the day that marked the resumption of the operation of the British airline Jet2, which returned to fly to Madeira.

“It is an extremely important operation for us, it is the largest English operator that operates to Madeira and that, on Monday, will bring here a wide range of flights that will transport hundreds of people to Madeira”, says Eduardo Jesus.

The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture notes that “despite the restrictions that England still places on the return of passengers to the United Kingdom, the truth is that Jet2 managed to motivate a wide range of tourists who, nevertheless, believing in the safe destination that the Madeira represents, they prefer to come here for holidays even if they have to be quarantined on their return “.

This month the number off weekly flights to Madeira increases from 60 to 140, which is great news for the region.

Taken from Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

15 Responses

  2. Dave Clifford Reply

    One wee correction. Jet2 are British and in fact the 1st flight to land tomorrow I think will be from Edinburgh🙌🙌🙌🙌
    Let’s hope the island stays safe and flights can continue.
    We will be back to sunny Materia come November all being well😵😵
    P.S. just guessing regarding the 1st jet2 flight in😎😎

  3. Roger Hitchen Reply

    We should have flown today from Leeds Bradford but because we are both over 70 decided not to risk it! For a small payment we have moved our flights with Jet2 to next May. Such a shame though and really sorry not to be there!

  4. Roger Valentine Reply

    I will be interested to know if any passengers from Uk managed to get a test before flying As it seems difficult to get the timings right if flying on a Monday. Will there be big queues waiting for tests on arrival

  5. Dave Clifford Reply

    I head counted the monday Edinburgh flight which was 71 passengers. About a third full I would guess. If replicated on all flights then Monday should? be quieter than normal. Hopefully the testing will be relatively speedy😱

  6. Ruth Mayer Reply

    This is very interesting Tobi, as I read in the British press that people who flew to Majorca with Jet2 are having to cut their holidays short because Jet2 will not transport them on their original date because it would mean flying out to Majorca empty and would clearly not be cost effective, as the wonderfully unwise British government has placed all arrivals from Spain in lockdown. Now I know the figures from Madeira are really low, but travellers, beware!

    I have also been looking at booking a stay in Madeira round early April, but there is practically nothing available yet apart from holidays costing £1000 for a WEEK! and I am not talking Reids etc. here. Saga, for example, are listing only one hotel throughout the whole of Madeira. Hope things improve soon and prices become more realistic.

  7. David Crocker Reply

    Hi Tobi – my wife and I have booked a holiday in Madeira in September with EasyJet fights. They charged a very low fare of £340 from Manchester whereas the equivalent fare with Jet2 was ……£1150. Unbelievable.

  9. Craig Reply

    Yes on flight from Leeds. Got test results within 5 hours great organisation at airport.

    • Sally Reply

      I’m due to fly from Leeds in three weeks- how was it there? Good to hear you got yesterday back quickly.

  10. Mike Wilkinson Reply

    Our September trip looks more and more unlikely. We are simply NOT going to spend two weeks in face masks all day long. It is not a small inconvenience – it is desperately uncomfortable even in the climate here in Scotland. There is of course the minor issue is that our hotel (Porto Santa Maria) has not yet decided whether thay are going to be open ! It will be very interesting to see how full the Jet2 flight is tomorrow – think they will be lucky if there are 100 on it.
    How we wish we could wake up from this ongoing nightmare…

